What Frank Lampard told his Chelsea players at half-time during Man City defeat

Frank Lampard has revealed what he told his players at half-time during their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday evening at Stamford Bridge.

First-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne saw Pep Guardiola's side take a 3-0 half-time lead in west London to pile of the pressure on Lampard and his side.

Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi netted in stoppage time at the end but it had no bearing on the result as Chelsea stay eighth.

Chelsea were taught another harsh lesson from a clinical City side.

On what Lampard told his players at half-time, he reminded his squad of what happened during his playing days.

"I said to the players at half-time, I’ve sat there and had those days… I sat there and had those days and lifted a trophy at the end of the year," Lampard told Sky Sports.

"I remember getting beat at Middlesbrough 2-0 or 3-0, Viduka and Yakubu up front, and we were sat in the dressing room pretty demoralised. ‘But we bounced back because we had a spirit in the dressing room, we had a quality of player.

A difficult evening in west London for the Blues.

"We’re in a different period now, but any player in football is going to have moments like that, some of the results we’ve seen this season for other teams – Man City, Liverpool, etc – have been harsh for them

"Now because we’re in a bit of a period it becomes even harsher for us. I won’t hide away from that. But the players, myself, have to take it on the chin and react. This is football."

