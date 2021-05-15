What James, Mendy & Rudiger Have Said Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

Chelsea trio Edouard Mendy, Reece James and Antonio Rudiger are all hoping for FA Cup success this weekend when they face Leicester City in the final at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel's side have reached the final and will be hoping for a change of fortune this year in the FA Cup final after losing to Arsenal last season.

The Blues camp is in high spirits, and several of the squad have been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's showdown in the capital.

What Edouard Mendy said

"The new coach arrived, and the team performed well straight away - me included," Mendy told the BBC ahead of the final.

"So, today we arrive at the end of this season, a season that for the moment has been positive. But we need to complete that with titles."

What Reece James said

"I have always dreamed of playing in a final as a Chelsea player. I didn't see one live. It was mainly all watching it on TV when I was young. I used to dream and hope one day I would be in a similar position, to lift trophies at the club I support," said James, as relayed by Goal.

What Antonio Rudiger said

"You have to be at your top against them because they are a very difficult team, they have very good players overall and also they have a very good manager, as far as I can see from the outside, who is doing a great job," said Rudiger to the official Chelsea website on Leicester City.

"Obviously it’s a final so they will tighten up and we will also tighten up because we know these type of games. We know how to play them and this is what we have to do. We have to bring 100 per cent and be focused all the time."

He added: "The situation we are in now is what you dream of as a footballer. This should be your aim as a footballer. It’s also risky with a lot of pressure but for me this is a good type of pressure. This is what you have to enjoy and don’t think too much ahead, just take everything step by step."

