Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

What James, Mendy & Rudiger Have Said Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea trio Edouard Mendy, Reece James and Antonio Rudiger are all hoping for FA Cup success this weekend when they face Leicester City in the final at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel's side have reached the final and will be hoping for a change of fortune this year in the FA Cup final after losing to Arsenal last season. 

The Blues camp is in high spirits, and several of the squad have been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's showdown in the capital.

What Edouard Mendy said

"The new coach arrived, and the team performed well straight away - me included," Mendy told the BBC ahead of the final.

"So, today we arrive at the end of this season, a season that for the moment has been positive. But we need to complete that with titles."

What Reece James said

"I have always dreamed of playing in a final as a Chelsea player. I didn't see one live. It was mainly all watching it on TV when I was young. I used to dream and hope one day I would be in a similar position, to lift trophies at the club I support," said James, as relayed by Goal.

What Antonio Rudiger said

"You have to be at your top against them because they are a very difficult team, they have very good players overall and also they have a very good manager, as far as I can see from the outside, who is doing a great job," said Rudiger to the official Chelsea website on Leicester City. 

"Obviously it’s a final so they will tighten up and we will also tighten up because we know these type of games. We know how to play them and this is what we have to do. We have to bring 100 per cent and be focused all the time."

He added: "The situation we are in now is what you dream of as a footballer. This should be your aim as a footballer. It’s also risky with a lot of pressure but for me this is a good type of pressure. This is what you have to enjoy and don’t think too much ahead, just take everything step by step."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1002563426
News

What James, Mendy & Rudiger Have Said Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

E1YRtGBXIAsG1fY
News

Thomas Tuchel Will Have Wife at Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

sipa_33331608
News

How Thomas Tuchel Will Prepare for Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

1001544262
News

The Latest Chelsea Injury and Fitness News Ahead of FA Cup Final Against Leicester City

1001465879
News

Road to Final: How Chelsea Reached the 2020/21 FA Cup Final

sipa_33272974
News

The Chelsea Squad Available For Selection to Face Leicester City in FA Cup Final

sipa_33331608
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' After Champions League Final Moved to Porto

sipa_32835780 (1)
News

Mount: Winning the FA Cup & First Senior Chelsea Trophy Would Be 'Very Special'