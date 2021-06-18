What John Terry Told the Chelsea Squad Before His Final Game for the Club

John Terry's final message before his last game for Chelsea has been revealed by Cesc Fabregas.

He played his 717th and final game for the Blues on May 21 2017 against Sunderland as they went onto win 5-1 against the Black Cats.

Terry, now 40 and at Aston Villa was substituted in the 26th minute at Stamford Bridge for his standing ovation farewell to the Stamford Bridge faithful.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

His loyalty to Chelsea has been second to none - he is an individual who is a 'Chelsea man'.

Chelsea's rivalry with Spurs over the years has increased, particularly since the 'Battle of the Bridge' in 2015 when Chelsea came from two behind to draw 2-2 to ensure Leicester City beat their London counterparts to the the Premier League title.

And Fabregas, a former teammate of Terry's, has revealed what Terry said about Spurs in his final speech to the players.

What Cesc Fabregas has said

In his column for the Telegraph, Fabregas wrote: "Until you play in these (big derby) games and you are part of them, you don’t know how they will affect your head or whether you will be too nervous. It either brings something out of you or it can also make you a little bit weak. You only find out when you are on the pitch.

"There are certain players who really feel these rivalries and will make sure they do their best to make everybody else understand. Before John Terry was going to play his last game for Chelsea, he made a speech in which he told the players to make sure Tottenham would never overtake Chelsea or be better than them."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube