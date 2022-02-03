Jordan Houghton is relishing the opportunity to play at Stamford Bridge for the first time in his senior career on Saturday afternoon when he visits the capital with Plymouth Argyle for the FA Cup fourth round clash.

The 26-year-old left Chelsea back in 2018 for MK Dons when he was released by the Blues after several loan spells, which ended his dream of playing for the first-team at Stamford Bridge.

But at the weekend, he will get to do it with the League One outfit, after re-joining Plymouth last summer to bring his career full circle having been a Chelsea player since the age of six.

After their 1-0 win over Birmingham City in the third round, the chances of Plymouth drawing Chelsea were slim, the dream tie for Houghton. But as the ties were picked and the balls were picked, the Greens' trip to the capital was confirmed.

"A couple of people asked me before who I fancy. I text them back and said anyone in the top six, top eight of the Prem. The main one would be Chelsea away," Houghton told Absolute Chelsea on his hopes for the fourth round draw.

When the draw was made and a trip to his former side was revealed, he cheered in the restaurant whilst out for dinner with his wife Haley.

"The next ball came out and it was Chelsea at home, I thought ‘No, surely not!’. We had a little cheer in the restaurant and everyone was looking at us thinking ‘What are they doing?’. It was nice."

As preparations head into full swing for Steven Schumacher's side, who are currently seventh in League One, they know the mountain of a task that awaits them this weekend if they want to progress into the fifth round and knockout the European champions in the process.

It will be an occasion for Houghton to play at Stamford Bridge, something he never quite got to do during his time at Chelsea for the first-team, who will also be backed and supported by his family and friends that are in attendance on Saturday.

"I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a great occasion for me and all my family to go back to the Bridge. I’ve had so many special memories and it’ll be the first time going back for me since I left so that’s going to be great in itself."

Houghton, 26, expects a tough match against Thomas Tuchel's side, who are likely to go near full strength. Plymouth will have to go toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the world but it's a task that doesn't daunt the midfielder or his teammates.

"I hope they do play a strong side. No disrespect to the kids and such. They have real top players, it’ll be a tough game. You want to come up against the best and hopefully we can put ourselves up against them. There’s going to be top players all around the pitch. It’ll be great for me and the lads to go up against it, to test ourselves and see the quality. We’re looking forward to it. Hopefully we come up against Ruben, Kante and Jorginho in the middle of the pitch!”

"It’s going to be the same as every game. Even if he changes the whole 11, there will still be the fundamentals of high energy, high press. Defensively, Chelsea are always very solid. Playing in a similar formation to us, there will be a lot of one-v-one battles which will be tough. Especially in the wide areas with top attacking players with flair. It will be difficult for us but hopefully we can work to do well as a team and try to cause Chelsea some problems, which I’m sure we’ll do.”

Plymouth aren't expecting to win on Saturday, but they do want to "put on a good performance" for their 6,000 travelling supporters who are making the journey to fill the Shed End at Stamford Bridge.

Schumacher's side will look back to 2015 when Bradford City came from two goals down to claim a shock 4-2 win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge to knock them out of the FA Cup.

"I don’t go into games thinking you can’t win otherwise there’s no point turning up," admitted the Plymouth midfielder. "As a team we are going there, we’ll have a plan of how we will try to upset Chelsea. It’s going to be difficult.

"The upset back then against Bradford, I think the squad depth was nowhere near as good as it is now. You can probably change the whole 11 and have 11 more internationals, top class players. It’s going to be really difficult but it’s been done before so why not?”

The belief is there regardless of how slim the chances are of Plymouth reaching the fifth round. It's been done before, so why can't history be created again.

Houghton, who rarely gets on the scoresheet from his position in midfield which is reflected by the one goal to his name this season, knows it will be a huge moment if they can produce the shock result of the weekend, but it's more than a game for him and the fans.

“For me personally it would be huge going back to get a win. We know it’s going to be a big opportunity for us but also a tough one. We’re looking forward to it. I don’t want to take away the gloss. It’s not a game for me.

"It’s good for me on a personal note to go back but it’s good for the club as well in terms of revenue, the fans going. There’s going to be six or seven thousand fans going all the way to London. It’ll be huge for the fans. The rest of the team as well, it’s going to be a brilliant game. Everyone’s looking forward to it. Hopefully we can put an upset on!”

