November 25, 2021
What Jose Mourinho Told Frank Lampard After Chelsea Sack

Author:

Frank Lampard has revealed what Jose Mourinho told him after he was dismissed as Chelsea head coach.

Chelsea made the decision to part company with Lampard back in January after an 18-month tenure which saw him guide the Blues to a Champions League finish in the Premier League despite dealing with a transfer ban.

Thomas Tuchel took over and took the Blues to the next step, winning the Champions League for the second time in the Club's history just four months later in May.

Lampard is yet to take another job following his Chelsea departure, but has revealed what his old boss Mourinho said to him when they caught up in the streets of London. 

"I bumped into Jose round the streets after getting sacked," started Lampard on The Overlap. "He had a mask on, he whipped his mask off. He came over and gave me a big hug, and he went: 'Now you're a real manager because you've been sacked'. Cheers. I loved it."

The pair had gone head-to-head on the touchline when Mourinho managed Chelsea's London rivals Spurs.

Lampard also made a comment about Spurs, naming it his favourite away ground to play in.

He added: "We used to beat them a lot. We lost once. Before I came to the club, they called it ‘Three Point Lane’ rather than White Hart Lane. It was hostile in a good way."

