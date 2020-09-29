SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
What was said during Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho's touchline feud during Tottenham versus Chelsea in Carabao Cup

Matt Debono

Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard clashed on the touchline during Tottenham's penalty shootout win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Erik Lamela cancelled out Timo Werner's goal in the 19th minute late on to send the fourth round cup tie to penalties. 

Spurs converted all five of their spot kicks, but Mason Mount missed the fifth and final penalty for Chelsea, which saw Mourinho's side progress into the quarter-finals.

But the London derby didn't pass without any drama as Lampard and Mourinho clashed on the touchline during the first-half.

As quoted by the Telegraphs' Sam Wallace, Mourinho told Lampard: "F------ hell Frank, when you're losing 3-0 you're not standing up here."

Post-match, Lampard responded to the touchline spat between the pair and revealed what he said during the heated discussion.

"We were having some fun on the line. I get on well with Jose and I think he said that to me. I commented on the fact that he seemed to speak more with the referee than he speaks with his players so it is just a moment with us.

"I have a huge respect for Jose, no matter what he says on the touchline. I think he was feeling the sense of the first half and how it was. All was well at the end of the game and that will never change."

