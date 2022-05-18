What Kai Havertz Has Done to Follow in Mason Mount's Footsteps at Chelsea

Kai Havertz has opted for a brave change which will see the German follow in Chelsea teammate Mason Mount's footsteps.

The forward and his English teammate have struck up a strong relationship both on and off the field.

And now the German has taken in the footsteps of his compatriot with his latest haircut.

Mount previously joked that his haircut was the key to an improvement in form for Chelsea last month.

"It's been a long time coming," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "It had to go, it was getting too long. It had to go.

"It was hindering me in the games, getting in my eyes. Sometimes shorter is better."

Havertz has now followed the advice of his teammate, donning a new trim, identical to Mount's.

IMAGO / PA Images

The former Leverkusen player has found himself out of the Chelsea team in recent weeks as Romelu Lukaku scored three goals in as many games, with Havertz missing out on the FA Cup final through injury.

He could be in line to return this weekend as Chelsea face Leicester City, donning a new hairstyle which is identical to his attacking partner in Mount.

When asked about Havertz's availability, Tuchel said: “Kai tries today in training. He did individual training yesterday, was not in team training, still a big question mark.

The Blues will be hoping to build around the pair next season under new ownership as they look to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table.

