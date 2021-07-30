What Chelsea Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli Said Following Blues Switch

Chelsea's latest signing Marcus Bettinelli joined on a free transfer, following the expiry of his deal at Fulham and is ready for the next chapter of his career.

Signing a two-year deal, Bettinelli replaces Willy Caballero who left last month.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, here are the highlights of what the goalkeeper said following his move to the Blues.

On new teammates Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy

"I’m excited to work with those two top-class goalkeepers and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot from them both. One of the biggest reasons for joining Chelsea is I’ve still got a lot to give. I’m only young in terms of a goalkeeper’s point of view so the fact I can learn from two keepers that have done so much in the game already even though they’re still quite young, really excites me. I know the coaching staff and the club has a pedigree of top goalkeepers so I can’t wait to be a part of that."

The timing of the move

"There’s many reasons for the timing. Coming off the back of last season and playing a lot of games at on loan at Middlesbrough, I wanted a new challenge. I’m excited to be back in London and to be part of a massive side after the success the guys had last year. It’s something that I want to be a part of as well so I’m really happy to be here and hopefully we’re going to have another great season."

The step up from Championship to Premier League

"It’s unbelievable the fact I’m signing for the European champions! I’ve experienced a little bit of the step up before with Fulham when we got promoted but being involved in the Champions League and playing for a massive side like Chelsea is something that I’ve dreamed. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world so I’m really thankful to be here now. I have this amazing opportunity so it’s down to me to impress and do what I can."

What sort of goalkeeper is Bettinelli?

"I’m loud, that’s probably the main thing. I’m quite aggressive, come for crosses and I have decent distribution. It’s been a good couple of years where I’ve learnt a lot and I’m excited to show the Chelsea fans what I can do if I get the opportunity. I’m looking forward to learning off the other lads here and just doing my best for this club."

