What Mason Mount Texted Andreas Christensen After Denmark Screamer

After his wonder goal, Mason Mount joked with teammate Andreas Christensen.

Whilst Chelsea's Mason Mount and Andreas Christensen are preparing to face off against eachother at Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark, the pair have still found time to stay in contact.

Denmark have seen off Wales and Czech Republic in the knock-out stages whilst England beat Germany and Ukraine to secure their place in the last four.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Christensen has revealed what his Chelsea teammate has said to him.

Christensen and Mount are both products of the Chelsea academy Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The defender laughed that Mount messaged him following his long-range effort against Russia, Christensen's first goal for his country.

The Dane said that he receieved a message from his Chelsea teammate asking why he doesn't score goals like the fabulous strike at Euro 2020 for his club.

Christensen went on to speak on his country's chances as the Champions League winner attempts to become a double European Champion this summer.

Christensen scored one of the goals of the tournament against Russia Photo by Sipa USA

He said:“I feel like we have the qualities to play against everyone. As a team, I would not say they are that much better."

Christensen is no stranger to Wembley, having played there on countless ocassions for Chelsea including a 2018 FA Cup Final victory against Manchester United.

“Wembley is a stadium for big games. I have good and bad memories from there.” he said.

Upon the completion of Christensen's Euro 2020 campaign, Chelsea will be looking to tie the defender up with a new contract as he impressed under Thomas Tuchel last season.

