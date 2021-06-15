What N'Golo Kante Likes Doing During Football Off-Season

Sports Illustrated home
What N'Golo Kante Likes to Do In the Football Off-Season

Who doesn't like to rest?
N'Golo Kante has revealed what he does during his summer holidays away from football.

The 30-year-old is an engine in the midfield for club and country during the season and when it comes to the off-season, he deserves his rest. 

When there is no major tournament happening in the summer, there is this year with the European Championships though, it's rest period for the Frenchman. 

sipa_33685490

Many stars tend to jet off to sunny destinations for a period of recovery and relaxation but for Kante he likes to keep it simple.

“Sometimes I just stay at home only, and I’m happy," replied Kante on what he likes to do on his summer break away from football. 

Kante's ability in the middle of the park to be everywhere is commendable and it's highlighted with the constant praise the 'nice guy' receives. 

France boss Didier Deschamps recently outlined his reasons why Kante is the first name on the teamsheet for most managers. 

“The midfielder works in the shadows. He is not given media attention because he is not “decisive” (goal/assist). From time to time, lights get shone on them. That is the case for Kanté now.

sipa_33633988 (1)

"He is above all the first player that his team-mates pick for their teams in training! And he is the first name that a coach, a national team manager, notes down when he is deciding his starting XI.”

Kante is set to be in action on Tuesday 15 June when France play Germany in their Group F opener of the European Championships.

sipa_33430425 (1)
