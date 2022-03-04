Thomas Tuchel has revealed what Petr Cech told the Chelsea team at their Cobham training base following Roman Abramovich's decision to list the Club for sale.

The day when Abramovich put the 'For Sale' sign up in west London was bound to happen one day, but maybe not as soon as many expected.

Wednesday 3 March 2022 was the day the 19 years of Abramovich's ownership was beginning to come to an end. He confirmed that he would be parting ways, with it being in the best interests of the Club following the pressure which been put on himself and Chelsea as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.

IMAGO / PA Images

"The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.

"Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club.

"I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart."

IMAGO / PA Images

The news came ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup fifth round tie against Luton Town, which they came out 3-2 victors, despite being heavily distracted by off-the-field matters.

Petr Cech addressed the team and staff at Cobham the following day to clear the news up, which Tuchel detailed in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning ahead of their Premier League match versus Burnley on Saturday.

“We had a briefing from Petr after the match," revealed Tuchel.

"He gave everyone in the building a quick brief, explained the situation. Not too much what we did not already know. We have to live in this situation. It does not make sense to worry too much because we don’t have a lot of influence, not to say no influence at all. That was the bottom line.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We are allowed to focus on football and do the best to focus on football. It was not only the team, it was the complete staff. This is what we try to do anyway, to create an atmosphere where you feel safe once you enter the building, where you feel calm because we do this on a daily basis. This can help now to deal with the situation.

"There is uncertainty of course, with all humans - 100 people in the building, everybody will feel different about it. Some will feel scared, some excited, some will feel sad. I think everything is allowed for every individual but we can and should allow ourselves to focus on what we love the most and this is football and to perform the best way possible.

"What makes me very positive is that we did twice in these circumstances against Liverpool and against Luton Town. Very focused, very good performances. The organisation was like always, spot on. This makes me very positive that we are able to compete tomorrow. This is also what we demand from ourselves.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube