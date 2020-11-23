Football fans are set to be able to return to sporting grounds next week following the government's new lockdown restrictions.

On December 2, Chelsea supporters are set to be able to attend in some capacity with London expected to move into Tier 2.

This means 2,000 supporters will be allowed into grounds, and Chelsea's first game after December 2 is at home.

Frank Lampard's side face Leeds United, currently scheduled to be on Saturday 5th, however a confirmed time has yet to be announced.

This could mean just under five per cent could return to watch the Blues against Leeds, should London be moved into Tier 2.

Boris Johnson confirmed the new plans on Monday: "In Tier One and Tier Two spectator sports and business events will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing providing more consistencies with theatres and concerts."

The tiering system is set to be announced on Thursday.

