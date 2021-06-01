What Thiago Silva's Wife Did During Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

Mason Mount's father, Tony, has revealed what Thiago Silva's wife, Belle, was doing during Chelsea's Champions League final win over Manchester City in Porto on May 29.

Chelsea clinched a 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's side in Porto thanks to Kai Havertz's 42nd minute goal as he rounded Ederson to tap into an empty net, to secure the Blues their second Champions League triumph.

Silva suffered defeat, as did Thomas Tuchel, in last year's final with PSG but managed to be successful this time round, albeit the Brazilian was forced off in the first-half with an injury.

It was a nail-biting second half as Chelsea held on for the clean sheet and the victory in Porto, and Mount's father has revealed Thiago Silva's wife couldn't control her emotions during the game as she cheered the Blues on from the stand.

Speaking on Alex Goldberg's podcast, Tony said: "I had Thiago Silva's wife behind me. Every time the ball went any where near our box she screamed. So I was jumping out my seat, it was just unbelievable."

What Belle Silva said after Chelsea won the Champions League

"I can’t believe it! A dream of a lifetime has finally come true. Thank you, first of all to God, to our friends, to our family, to our fans, to all of those who encourage us and who have been part of our lives. You are all part of this success!! Thank you."

What Thiago Silva said

"If you have a dream, run after it, because it’s never too late to make it truth!

"Gratitude to you, my Belle Silva,, our boys Isago and Iago Gratitude to God, all our family, our friends, fans, teammates and staff. For the fans, unconditional support, love and friendship all along this journey, this cup is also yours!"

Silva is set to stay at Chelsea for a further year after agreeing a new one-year deal with the club.

