What Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea expect from Atletico Madrid in Champions League clash

Thomas Tuchel is expecting a similar challenge from Atletico Madrid ahead of Chelsea's Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night.

Chelsea head into the second leg tie in west London with a one goal advantage after Olivier Giroud handed the Blues a 1-0 win in the first leg with a stellar acrobatic effort.

Atletico and Diego Simeone have to bring it to the Blues on Wednesday as they head to the English capital, and are in need of at least one goal to have any hope of progressing.

And Tuchel is aware of the big challenge awaiting the Blues but is hoping for a repeat of the performance in Romania.

He said: "For me I expect more or less the same like in Bucharest, they have Trippier, Jimenez and Carrasco back, that changes a little the structure and style of attacking.

Joao Felix will start for the visitors on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. (ALTERPHOTOS/Atletico de Madrid/Pool)

"It gives them the freedom to attack with Carrasco and Trippier on the side. Llorente is available on the half positions, so that changes their approach a little.

"But in general I expect more or less the same. A team which is hard to play against, hard to find spaces behind the lines, and behind the last lines, and for sure super hard to create chances.

"It's a big challenge for us like in the first leg, but we played an amazing match there and we want to repeat the same performance to be able to go through.

"We know how hard it is to beat Atletico but this is our plan."

The battle of Luis Suarez and Antonio Rudiger is set to continue. Photo by ANGEL RIVERO/MARCA/SIPA/Sipa USA)

Atletico are a difficult side to break down, as seen in the first leg, and Tuchel knows Chelsea will need to focused at all time on Wednesday night.

He added: "Well I believe that every club has its DNA and characteristics, it's Diego Simeone, and Atletico became one of the toughest teams to beat in Europe.

"So this is their characteristic, they rely on a disciplined, hard-working, super organised defence. At the same time they have incredible quality to attack and to play also possession game.

"For me it's a very complete squad and you have to be aware of everything. They are able to press high, defend low, play for possession. But in most of the games they rely on a hard-working defence, so this is the characteristic of the club, the characteristic of the coach.

(Photo by ANGEL RIVERO/MARCA/SIPA/Sipa USA)

"I don't think the result from 1-0 changes too much in the approach at the beginning of the game. Both teams have to adapt to the questions that are asked, and we know it can change within seconds.

"In football, one goal can change everything, one decision from the referee, a bit of luck or no luck can change the whole momentum and we need to be aware of everything, and we need to be very, very focused, very concentrated on us and still be ready to adapt to those situations."

Chelsea will be without quartet Mason Mount [suspended], Jorginho [suspended], Tammy Abraham [ankle] and Thiago Silva [thigh] on Wednesday.

