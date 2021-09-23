'Intensity & Energy' - What Thomas Tuchel Demanded From Chelsea Players vs Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Progression

Thomas Tuchel wanted his Chelsea squad to show energy and intensity during their Carabao Cup third round tie against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Chelsea were taken to penalties by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge after it ended 1-1 in 90 minutes. Cameron Archer cancelled out Timo Werner's opener for the Blues as the second half saw both goals in the game.

Tuchel's men came out on top from the dead ball situation winning the penalty shootout 4-3 in front of their home support which sees them face Southampton in the fourth round.

It was a much changed Chelsea side, 10 changes in fact, from the side that cruises past Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the Premier League, but Tuchel wanted the exact same from the players who put on the shirt on Wednesday.

The German demanded energy and intensity and he believes that's what he got from his side in the 'perfect evening' for the Blues.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to Chelsea TV at full-time, Tuchel admitted: "What we demanded was intensity and energy."

He added: "We worked on the same principles, the same structure we use always to not make it too uncomplicated and unfair for the guys who need to play now.

"We trust them anyway. A lot of them can play against City, Juventus. It was important to get minutes in their legs. We try our very best.

"Maybe we didn’t expect the most fluid and precise attacking game from the start but it got better and better. The guys did good. For this, it was a perfect evening."

