What Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Did on Stamford Bridge Touchline After Last-Gasp Newcastle Win

Thomas Tuchel let out his emotions at full-time after Chelsea clinched a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

It was a quiet and frustrating afternoon for Chelsea on Sunday in the capital. Maybe there was no surprise considering it was their 17th game of 2022, compared to the Magpies' 10th. 

The spotlight was on the affair in west London after Roman Abramovich, Chelsea owner, was sanctioned by the UK Government for his links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin. They came up against Saudi-backed Newcastle United - a day prior saw 81 people executed in Saudi Arabia. 

imago1010573586h

With everything going on at Chelsea, the positive atmosphere has tried to be kept by Thomas Tuchel, ensuring his squad stick to what they are privileged and paid to do - playing football.

Even if they were distracted, that wouldn't have been frowned upon, they would be have every right to be. After all, the club's future still remains uncertain. 

Chelsea have kept going in the circumstances in recent games, continuing to win, but Sunday looked one step too far. It looked like a goalless draw would be the outcome between the two sides, especially when Kai Havertz could only guide his point-blank header straight into the hands of Martin Dubravka.

imago1010576295h
Scroll to Continue

Read More

But in the 89th minute, a goal of brilliance broke the deadlock and ensured Chelsea claimed a fifth straight league win in a row. 

A stunning clip over the top ball from Jorginho was met by Havertz, who delicately brought the ball down by the sky with precision and perfectly, before poking it past Dubravka to give the home crowd the green light to go wild. 

And the emotions wasn't just shown by the supporters and players on the pitch. The whole dugout, including Tuchel, felt the importance and significance of the goal following a tough week physically and mentally for the Blues.

Watch below:

Tuchel was criticised by some for his 'unnecessary' celebrations, but opposition manager Eddie Howe wasn't fazed, saying: "I don't think there was anything directed at us. His team scored late in the game. I don't think it was disrespectful. He was caught in his moment."

The Chelsea boss had every right to celebrate like he did. His team had scored an 89th minute to win the game. He shouldn't ever have to justify his position. 

Tuchel's celebrations will be short lived though as he switches immediate focus to preparing for Wednesday night's Champions League last-16 second leg clash in France against Lille. 

