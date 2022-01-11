What Thomas Tuchel Expects From Spurs as Chelsea Eye Carabao Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel is expecting the 'best' Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night when Chelsea travel to north London for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi final tie.

Chelsea have half the job complete following a 2-0 win in the first leg. But Tuchel wants that scrapped. He insists Chelsea don't have a foot in the final, and will prepare his side for a tough match against a top Spurs side.

They went there earlier in the season and saw off Spurs scoring three unanswered goals in the Premier League.

Despite the two goal advantage, the tie is far from over. It should be, but the Blues failed to take their chances in the first leg to extend their aggregate lead.

Tuchel wants Chelsea to forget the first result as he laid out his expectations from Antonio Conte's side.

The Chelsea head coach said on Tuesday: “I would actually say we have no foot in the final, none of the teams. Why think about if we have half a foot, one foot? Why to lose energy thinking about this? We play another tough match in a tough stadium against a very good team and a top, top, top coach. We need to be prepared.

"It is maybe better not to expect too much because nobody knows what is going to happen. We need to be fully aware and adapt to the situations on the pitch. Of course we want to be in control and we want to control the match and try to attack as much as possible.

"We had a very good match in the first leg but it’s over, it’s the past. We expect the best possible Tottenham side. We prepared in the best manner in the first match. We have to be spot on tomorrow, forget the first game and result to do it again.”

Chelsea's record against Spurs is strong. They have won seven of the last nine meetings against their London counterparts in all competitions.

Trust is key for Tuchel as they look to show the right attitude to complete the job to seal their spot in February's final at Wembley.

He added: “Trusting ourselves is what we do. We trust ourselves and always prepare properly and are on the front foot and have huge respect for the competition, big respect for our opponents. We have respect for the game. If you respect the game, the talent and opportunities we have, it is our obligation to be prepared.

"I have trust in me, my staff and my team and players. This is what we do, what we are used to. Arrive well prepared or you have no chance to win consistently on this level. We proved it. We can allow ourselves to trust on this one, that we have the attitude right. Then we will have the game right.

"We had a good result because we had a good game and win. Now it starts from scratch. Anything can happen in football, we want it to happen in our side. If obstacles occur it is our duty to respond and show reactions. This is what we do.

"I guess and I am very sure that everybody knows we play a very important match in a derby against Tottenham, big stadium, big club and very competitive coach on the other side. We need our best level."

