Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he expects from Wolves on the weekend as they face off in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fell to 1-0 defeat at Everton last time out whilst Bruno Lage's Wolves lost 3-0 to Brighton.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Tuchel outlined what he expects ahead of Saturday's clash.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The German admitted that it is difficult to know what to expect from Wolves, who have had a fairly inconsistent season despite sitting in the top half of the Premier League.

Tuchel said: “Little bit (difficult to know what to expect). They had problems in the very beginning with results and then they were very strong over a large part of the seasons. They struggle with results in the last weeks, obviously everybody sees that. It is a given."

However, despite a poor run of form, losing four of their last five matches, Tuchel believes that it will be difficult for his side to create chances.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"If you go deeper into the statistics and analysing the game, the matches of them, you see that it is still very difficult to create chances," he continued. "It is very difficult to bypass their defenders. They defend very disciplined and we will not, for me, it is not possible to hurt them by pure ball possession.

"We experienced that kind of game in the first match, where we struggled in the first half with their structure on the ball. We didn’t allow anything, we defended very well but also struggled to create. We need to be very aware of the moments it’s possible to accelerate the game. So far in the season and last matches it is almost impossible to catch them on a counter-attack because they protect them, very well protected when they attack.

"We need a good mix between patience and still while we are patient, we need to try to play a high rhythm that we don’t get the feeling that everything gets stuck. We will try to implement high rhythm. I expect their core performance of discipline and very well structured team.”

