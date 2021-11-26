Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
What Thomas Tuchel Has Demanded From Reece James & Chelsea Squad

Author:

Reece James has praised Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for his ambition and revealed what he has demanded from his squad as they look to land more silverware.

Tuchel's influence at Chelsea has been huge since his arrival at the start of the year. He has taken Chelsea to the heights of European football with Champions League glory last season.

They have continued their form this term; Chelsea are top of the Premier League after 12 games, three points clear of second, and are also top of Group H in their Champions League group. 

Chelsea are still in the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage, and the Blues have found themselves in a very strong position to clinch success this campaign. 

James, who has had a stellar season so far for the Blues scoring five and assisting as many, has been lauded by his teammates and manager. But it was his turn to throw praise on Tuchel.

"He is very ambitious," James told the official Chelsea website"Very humble, he wants to win and you can see that in his passion when he is on the sideline.

"He wants us to be the best we can, and he demands a very high level from us every day."

Chelsea will be looking to go 11 games unbeaten when they face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

