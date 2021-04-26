What Thomas Tuchel has said on claims of Chelsea getting favourable refereeing decisions against Real Madrid in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel has refused claims Chelsea could be given favourable refereeing decisions when they face Real Madrid due to the European Super League fallout.

Chelsea travel to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano for their first leg tie against Zinedine Zidane's side and suggestions have been made from the Spanish press that Chelsea could be given an advantage with decisions by the referee on Tuesday for the semi-final.

This comes after Chelsea withdrew from the Super League proposal, 48 hours after announcing they were joining, after heavy backlash, but Real have stood firm along with Barcelona which has come under heavy criticism from UEFA, putting themselves at risk of harsher punishment by the governing body.

Danny Makkelie from the Netherlands is the man in charge of the European clash on Tuesday and the claims of Real Madrid being worried about the referee after threats of sanctions by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

Tuchel replied: "I trust 100 per cent in the referee and in UEFA and in the competition. I trust 100 per cent that any referee UEFA sends on this level.

"We need the best referees, because it's very, very difficult.

"And I trust 100 per cent that the referee will try to whistle the best match possible.

"I do not imagine that there is any advantage or disadvantage because of a sports political discussion.

"I don't even want to think about it, because it does not exist in my eyes."

