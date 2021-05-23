Sports Illustrated home
What Thomas Tuchel Is Ready to Risk During Chelsea's Crunch Aston Villa Clash

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel is ready to risk it all against Aston Villa as Chelsea chase Champions League qualification.

Three points at Villa Park on Sunday will bag them a top four spot without having to rely on results elsewhere. Chelsea have one game left after the final league match of the season, when they face Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto next Saturday.

Chelsea have had several injury concerns including Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Kai Havertz. The latter two are doubts for the Villa clash, but Tuchel is ready to take all the risks he can to clinch Champions League qualifiction.

sipa_33187836

What Thomas Tuchel said

"In a clear sense we want to have them [players] in the final and don’t want to have any injuries, like we’ve had now with N’Golo and almost with Mason and Chilly [against Leicester]. But you have always the risk in any match to have injuries.

"And no, clearly no, because if we were qualified [for top four], you can lose the energy," Tuchel added on if he would've wanted to rest players against Villa. "You can overthink it, in terms of who do we leave out, who do we rest. Suddenly you have this rest and, given you’ve never had a rest in the last weeks, you have to cope with a rest and you don’t know if he will catch the momentum again.

sipa_33415419 (1)

"Always you’re torn. If you really ask me, I prefer to keep on going I think, it’s an advantage to keep on going to the very end and then have the Champions League final after that, and to fight for it constantly and not to have to deal with a situation where you don’t fight, you don’t want to be injured, you don’t want to lose your rhythm, but who do we take out, who should start.

"It’s better now just to think about Aston Villa and hope for a bit of luck, and take all the risks that we can only take. There will be no players rested, no players on the bench. It was all-in against Leicester, and it is all-in against Aston Villa."

