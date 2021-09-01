What Thomas Tuchel Promised Saúl Ñíguez Following Chelsea Switch

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel intends to operate Saúl Ñíguez in his preferred central midfield position this season.

The Blues completed the much-anticipated capture of the Spain international in the closing hours of the summer transfer window on August 31, with the 26-year-old set to fly to west London and be officially unveiled as a Chelsea player.

An option to buy for £30 million has also been included in the season-long loan deal, as the Atlético Madrid academy graduate is set to compete with the likes of N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Mateo Kovačić at the heart of midfield.

Immediately after the confirmation of his loan move to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, the Elche-born midfielder revealed what Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has promised him ahead of his loan move in an interview with Ibai Llanos on Twitch.

Saúl said: "Chelsea have promised me to train in my position (midfield), to play we will see. To return to certain customs that I do not do now, that is the most important reason for my decision."

The midfielder further discussed his frustrations over having to play in a wide role at the Wanda Metropolitano for the previous three seasons, and explained how accepted the change of position for the squad and manager Diego Simeone.

He added: "I felt good in the team (Atlético), as always. The only thing is that I felt stuck for not playing in my position (midfield). My head did not accept my new role of playing in a new position.

"I have had several conversations with Cholo (Simeone) about my positions, because it does not come from now, I have been like this for three years. I owe everything to him, I have a great relationship with him but he has to be selfish and think about the group.

"He thinks that with me on the side the group performs better, it has to. But in this all parties come out winning. The club and the coach bring a player they wanted and I go to a great club that loved me."

