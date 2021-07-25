What Thomas Tuchel Said After Winning 2021 Germany Manager of the Year Award

Thomas Tuchel has admitted winning the 2021 Germany Manager of the Year is a 'great honour' but dedicated it to his whole team.

The Chelsea boss beat the likes of Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich) and Edin Terzic (Borussia Dortmund) to the award after receiving 129 votes.

Tuchel's achievement of winning the Champions League with Chelsea after just four months has been recognised, and he has accepted the award despite it making him feel 'uncomfortable' claiming it as a 'personal award'.

How did Thomas Tuchel react to winning the award?

Speaking to Kicker, the Chelsea boss said: "I accept the award very gratefully as a great honour for the entire team because I see myself as a team player. Therefore, the personal award is a bit uncomfortable for me. Who wants to decide what is the greatest Maybe Christian Streich or Bo Svensson deserved the award. Maybe you could drive him to Freiburg every year. Maybe you would have to drive him to Heidenheim because the work there is outstanding."

Sipa USA

Who else said what?

Jupp Heynckes: "I have held Thomas in high esteem for many years. He is passionate about football. Only with this dedication has he been able to be so successful. He fully deserves the election of coach of the year. There are ups and downs in the coaching profession Lows, but in the end the pendulum always strikes the side of whoever deserves it.

Volker Kersting (youth director Mainz 05, worked with Tuchel): "For me, Thomas is one of the warmest people ever. The fact that he is always described as cool and distant from the outside is a completely wrong perception. Perhaps because he has many things that are packaged more soberly and objectively than others. He's not Jürgen Klopp, who tries to take absolutely everyone with him."

