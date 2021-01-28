What Thomas Tuchel said to the Chelsea squad at half-time against Wolves

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed Thomas Tuchel's half-time instructions during their 0-0 draw with Wolves on Wednesday evening.

In Tuchel's first game in charge, his side looked threatening around the box for much of the first half but were clearly lacking the cutting edge in the final third.

"At half-time, he [Tuchel] told us to keep the same mentality and to keep what we were doing because we were playing really well, working really hard and the intensity of the game was really high for us," said Hudson-Odoi, following the game, as relayed by Chelsea.

"So we had to keep pushing and keep pushing and to try to come out with the same mentality and the same intensity and try to get the goal.

"From the start he [Tuchel] said just go out there and play with aggression and intensity, and you could see on the pitch that we did that and we were unfortunate not to get that goal.

"I felt that it was a game we deserved to win, we had the right mentality from the start. We will reflect on it and try to be more clinical in front of goal."

Hudson-Odoi drew praise from his new manager following an impressive showing against a deep-lying Wolves defence, excelling in an unfamiliar wing-back role in what was a complete display from the traditional winger.

"[Callum] Hudson-Odoi was the key on the side with his speed and confidence," said Tuchel, speaking to Match of the Day in his post-match interview, as relayed by TEAMtalk.



"Dribbling, runs, one on ones, intensity – defensively he [Hudson-Odoi] had to help in a back five, we didn’t want to suffer too much in their ball in possession."

