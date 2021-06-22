Thomas Tuchel Expresses Excitement Towards The Mind Series as Chelsea Face Tottenham and Arsenal

Sports Illustrated home
What Thomas Tuchel Thinks of The Mind Series Pre-Season Tournament

The Chelsea boss is excited for the upcoming series.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to this summer's The Mind Series pre-season tournament, with Chelsea set to face London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

The fixtures will be played across the first week in August, with the three London clubs facing off at eachother's stadiums as a warm up to the Premier League season.

The tournament will support mental health charity Mind and the clubs Foundations.

The Blues will face off against rivals Arsenal and Tottenham this pre-season



Chelsea open the series at the Emirates Stadium on August 1, facing Arsenal at 3pm.

Next up, Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge just three days later - a 7.45 kick-off.

Finally, Arsenal and Tottenham face eachother at 2pm on Sunday 8 August, the fixture being played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel is yet to experience Stamford Bridge at maximum capacity



It will be the German's first pre-season at Chelsea, having taken over from Frank Lampard in February.

Tuchel went on to discuss his excitement towards the upcoming tournament, highlighting his hopes to see Stamford Bridge at full capacity.

What did Thomas Tuchel say about the tournament?

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

