What Thomas Tuchel thought of Kai Havertz's MOTM performance in Everton win

What Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel thought of Kai Havertz's Man of the Match performance in Everton win

Thomas Tuchel hailed Kai Havertz's performance during Chelsea's 2-0 win against Everton in the Premier League on Monday night.

Chelsea cemented their spot in the top four in west London after a first-half own goal by Ben Godfrey was followed up by Jorginho's converted penalty in the 65th minute at Stamford Bridge.

The win also saw Chelsea extend their unbeaten start under Tuchel to 11 games in all competitions.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But there was a standout performer in Havertz as he returned to the starting XI following a spell out.

Havertz bagged two assists after his flick towards goal was deflected in by Godfrey, before he was fouled by Jordan Pickford in the lead up to Chelsea's second goal from the penalty spot.

It was arguably Havertz's night - arguably one of his best, if not his best, displays in a Chelsea shirt since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And Tuchel lavishes praise onto the German as he completed the full 90 minutes against the Toffees.

Speaking to BT Sport post-match, he said: "Very pleased with Kai. It was the trust we gave him and used the trust we gave him.

READ MORE: The Chelsea player ratings during 2-0 win against Everton

"He is a player who has all the ability to be a dominant figure in the offense and he stepped up.

"You see the quality of the players and the club. It is a pleasure to be on the sideline and work with the team.

"Everybody in the club is doing everything to compete at this level."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

During his post-match press conference, Tuchel added: "There is no doubt about his quality, talent and character.

"He needs to adapt to the Premier League, to the club where we play to win every game and the highest standards are normal. This is a normal process.

"He did excellent today. He used his potential to accelerate our game."

READ MORE: Five things we learned as Chelsea see off Everton in Premier League

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube