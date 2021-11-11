Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    What Thomas Tuchel Told Ben Chilwell During 'Honest Conversation' Over Chelsea Future

    Ben Chilwell has revealed he had an honest conversation with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel over his place in the side. 

    The Chelsea and England international went from the high of winning the Champions League with club on May 29 against Manchester City, to not playing any part in the Three Lions' run to the European Championships final where they fell to defeat to Italy on penalties.

    It left the 24-year-old, naturally, deflated. It was a 'difficult' summer for the left-back. It got tougher as he lost his place in the Blues side to Marcos Alonso. 

    Chilwell was handed his first start by Tuchel in the Premier League on October 2 in a 3-1 win over Southampton, a game in which he scored in.

    Tuchel continued to give the defender a run in the side and was rewarded with Chilwell netting twice more against Brentford and Norwich.

    He has started five league games in a row for the Blues and is going from strength to strength which saw him earn an England call-up for the November internationals against Albania and San Marino.

    Ahead of the game, he revealed the summer heart-to-heart with Tuchel regarding his position in the side.

    "Me and the manager at Chelsea had a very honest conversation where he did say to me: 'You know, I feel like mentally at the moment you're just, in training, you're pushing a bit too much to try and get back in the team. We love you here, we know the qualities you possess. Just relax a little bit. You're going to get back in.'

    "For me, that was brilliant to hear - and then it was just about being patient and making sure that I was ready, so that when I was called upon to play I could do my best for the team."

    What Thomas Tuchel Told Ben Chilwell During 'Honest Conversation' Over Chelsea Future

