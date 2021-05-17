Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad 'Not to Be Afraid' After Two Straight Defeats

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to continuing fighting for the fine margins as the race for a Premier League top four finish intensifies.

Chelsea are still in control of their own destiny, just. They sit in fourth place, one point ahead of Liverpool in fifth.

Tuchel's side face Leicester City and Aston Villa in their final two matches, while Liverpool have Burnley and Crystal Palace. Chelsea can't afford any more slip ups, and after back-to-back defeats in all competitions, the pressure is mounting on the Blues.

But Tuchel has told his squad to keep the faith and not to be drawn on the defeats ahead of the remaining two league games, as well as their Champions League final against Manchester City on May 29.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We had a lot of games we won 1-0 with the same performance, attitude and statistics. I'm not talking about how many kilometres we run I'm talking about the statistics that really count have a correlation to the result.

"Like I said when I started, I will always try to be reliable with the players and look at the performance and try to praise or criticise them for what they did and not is what is on the scoreboard.

"Sometimes in football, the result is not reliable and sometimes not logical. While we won the data against Arsenal, a certain energy, focus and determination was missing. Then we clearly speak about that with the team.

"This is what we demanded and 100 per cent what we go from the team in the FA Cup final. So no hard complaints or hard feelings. We are disappointed about the result but not the way we behaved on the pitch during the match. We can win this same match well deserved if we are luckier, have better decisions in front of the goal, and have the tiny, tiny decisions that were not in our favour. This is what we need.

"We are fighting hard to get the momentum back, to have another clean sheet. It makes you realise how tight the race is and how tight the margins are that decide who wins and loses in football.

"Nothing else has changed and it's easier to handle your self-confidence in moments that you constantly win. But this is the target and nobody needs to be afraid of the situation. This is what we worked so hard for."

