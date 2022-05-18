Skip to main content

What Thomas Tuchel Told Chelsea Team After FA Cup Final Defeat

Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he told his Chelsea players after their third consecutive FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool.

The Blues lost the match-up against Liverpool on penalties once again, after falling to defeat in the Carabao Cup final by the same fate against the Reds.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Leicester City, just days after the FA Cup defeat, Tuchel discussed what he told his side.

imago1012008393h

When asked about his emotions of losing the final, Tuchel said: “Still I feel different levels of disappointment after matches and after finals, losses in general. Everybody was very disappointed and sad at the same time.

"We had again the feeling that we left everything out there so there is a different level of disappointment. Of course we were so close. Arguably, we deserve more in these two finals but Liverpool deserved as well."

He continued to admit that his team have no regrets, having performed to their highest standard at Wembley.

imago1011999010h
Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We had no regrets again. I think this is a level of disappointment, a level of loss where we can get over quickly and continue because you are okay with yourself," he continued,

"That is what we demand of ourselves, of them. Let’s see for tomorrow. Yesterday’s training was good, with an atmosphere we want and looking up front. 

"We had two days off to digest it. We absolutely want to be ready tomorrow."

imago1011998420h

The German concluded by admitting that he refuses to judge Chelsea's season on two penalty shoot-out defeats.

"I refuse to judge the season by two penalty shoot-outs. If we won penalty shoot-outs it would be maybe one of the most successful seasons with four titles. Okay, we lost two penalty shoot-outs, that does not make it less impressive what effort the team put in and what success we installed to reach these finals. 

"We are the first to admit it is not the same to play a final as it is to win a final. We are the first ones to admit that we are here to win trophies, we compete on this kind of level not just to compete but to win."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011941255h
News

Thomas Tuchel Aware of Chelsea Takeover Issues as Blues Eye Quick Resolution to Delays

By Nick Emms16 minutes ago
imago1011812297h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono37 minutes ago
imago1011254037h
News

Thomas Tuchel Respects Chelsea's Andreas Christensen's FA Cup Final Withdrawal After Private Talks

By Nick Emms37 minutes ago
imago1007665827h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

By Matt Debono48 minutes ago
imago1012008393h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Leicester City

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011990631h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Leicester City as Werner Ruled Out, Havertz & Kovacic Doubtful

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011941255h
Transfer News

Revealed: List of Chelsea's Summer Transfer Targets to Kick-Start Todd Boehly Reign

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011896158h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Finalise Jules Kounde Transfer After Todd Boehly's Takeover is Complete

By Nick Emms2 hours ago