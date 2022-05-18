Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he told his Chelsea players after their third consecutive FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool.

The Blues lost the match-up against Liverpool on penalties once again, after falling to defeat in the Carabao Cup final by the same fate against the Reds.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Leicester City, just days after the FA Cup defeat, Tuchel discussed what he told his side.

IMAGO / Focus Images

When asked about his emotions of losing the final, Tuchel said: “Still I feel different levels of disappointment after matches and after finals, losses in general. Everybody was very disappointed and sad at the same time.

"We had again the feeling that we left everything out there so there is a different level of disappointment. Of course we were so close. Arguably, we deserve more in these two finals but Liverpool deserved as well."

He continued to admit that his team have no regrets, having performed to their highest standard at Wembley.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We had no regrets again. I think this is a level of disappointment, a level of loss where we can get over quickly and continue because you are okay with yourself," he continued,

"That is what we demand of ourselves, of them. Let’s see for tomorrow. Yesterday’s training was good, with an atmosphere we want and looking up front.

"We had two days off to digest it. We absolutely want to be ready tomorrow."

IMAGO / PA Images

The German concluded by admitting that he refuses to judge Chelsea's season on two penalty shoot-out defeats.

"I refuse to judge the season by two penalty shoot-outs. If we won penalty shoot-outs it would be maybe one of the most successful seasons with four titles. Okay, we lost two penalty shoot-outs, that does not make it less impressive what effort the team put in and what success we installed to reach these finals.

"We are the first to admit it is not the same to play a final as it is to win a final. We are the first ones to admit that we are here to win trophies, we compete on this kind of level not just to compete but to win."

