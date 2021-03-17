What Thomas Tuchel told Marina Granovskaia before being appointed Chelsea head coach

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel told director Marina Granovskaia that he wanted to be left to make decisions over team selection without interference prior to accepting the vacancy.

Tuchel succeeded Frank Lampard at the end of January in the space of a whirlwind 48 hours at the club. Lampard was dismissed on a Monday morning and Tuchel's appointment was confirmed on the Tuesday evening.

He has made a promising start to life at Chelsea in west London, remaining unbeaten in his first 12 games in charge (W8, D4) which has included some big scalps of Tottenham, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

It has seen Chelsea come back into top four contention with Champions League qualification currently in their hands as they sit in fourth, while they are still going strong in both Europe and the FA Cup.

But it has been revealed by ESPN what Tuchel told director Granovskaia before he accepted the head coach job at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel told her that he wanted to be 'free to make the choices he felt were appropriate' in the team, whether that would be dropping certain players or bringing them back into the fold.

He has certainly already done that, making 59 changes to his starting eleven in his opening 12 games.

Confidence and spirits are high in the Chelsea camp under Tuchel, with the German 'appreciating having players who listen and a club where he feels he can do what he wants'.

