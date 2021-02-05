What Thomas Tuchel told Mason Mount at half-time during Tottenham win

Mason Mount has revealed the conversation he had with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel at half-time during their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Chelsea continued their unbeaten run under Tuchel to three games after Jorginho's penalty in the 24th minute proved to be the deciding goal in the London derby in north London.

But it could have and should have been much more comfortable night for the Blues as Spurs looked to find an equaliser in the closing stages with just the one goal separating the sides.

Mount was one of the Blues player who could've had a couple of goals but he couldn't find the back of the net.

The 22-year-old was pictured speaking to Tuchel at half-time and he has revealed what was said.

"I just said I should have had one or two definitely. And we spoke about it at half-time as well, to just be clinical, go with a purpose and want to score.

"I didn’t have my shooting boots on today so that’s something I’ll work on during the week. ‘It’s a bit different, I’ve been playing a bit deeper so to be up in the box a bit more, I need to work on that finishing so hopefully it can come."

On the game, Mount said Chelsea controlled the game but need to work on their finishing to kill games off.

"I think we had a lot of control in the first half.

"We should have scored more in the game, I had a couple of chances, we had a couple other chances where we should be way more clinical in front of goal and that’s something we need to work on.

"But I think we had good possession throughout the game. It’s always to tough to come here and control it throughout because they go forward, they push for the goal, so it makes it tough but I thought we played well.

"That’s obviously a positive for us and it makes it difficult for any team to play against so we’re obviously working on it day-in, day-out in training, different formations, different tactics.

"We’re just focussed on getting better and better and getting those wins."

