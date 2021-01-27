What Thomas Tuchel told the Chelsea squad following Cobham arrival

Chelsea Head Coach Thomas Tuchel addressed his new group of players following his arrival to the club's training ground on Tuesday.

Tuchel, 47, has been officially announced as Blues boss following Frank Lampard's sacking and will be in the dugout during Chelsea's clash against Wolves on Wednesday, his first game since taking over the reigns at Stamford Bridge.

Having arrived at Cobham on Tuesday evening, Tuchel reportedly addressed his new squad, ensuring his players that they will all be provided a clean slate and a fair chance to showcase their talent to the German, according to the Mirror.

The club hierarchy expect the former PSG boss to build on Chelsea’s new foundations to bring a new era success to Stamford Bridge.

The board have enjoyed the development of young players such as Mason Mount, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi under Lampard and expect Tuchel to help the academy graduates take their game to the next level.

Tuchel, who introduced Christian Pulisic to the first-team setup at Borussia Dortmund, has a record of working with young players close to the academy since his early days in management at Stuttgart and Augsburg.

Fears that some of the young English lads, who broke into the senior squad under Lampard, would struggle for game-time under Tuchel have been calmed with reports suggesting that owner Roman Abramovich has stressed on the importance of youth culture at the club, championing the likes of Mount, who worked with Lampard at Derby County during the 2018/19 campaign.

Such claims have been backed up by the Mail, who report that Tuchel views players such as Mount, James and Abraham as key men and will continue to give them and other Chelsea youngsters the platform to perform.

This will waive concerns over whether Tuchel was going to utilise the stars who have shone this season so far.

