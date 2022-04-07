What Thomas Tuchel Will Make Sure Chelsea Players Process Ahead of Southampton & Real Madrid Fixtures

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will ensure that the Blues' performances improve when they travel to Southampton and Madrid in the next two matches.

Tuchel's side fell to a 3-1 defeat in a hugely unimpressive performance at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid on Wednesday night, just days after losing 4-1 to Brentford.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel revealed what he will do to make sure the players process the results and fixtures ahead.

When asked how he was feeling after the defeat, he said: "What do you expect, to stand here and smile?

"No we don't have to go to Madrid, we go to Southampton. This is very important and crucial to go there. I will make sure everybody processes this."

The German finalised by stating that if Chelsea keep playing the way they are that they will fall to defeat in their next two matches, both of which are crucial to the season.

"If we keep on playing like this, we lose at Southampton and then get hammered in Bernabeu," he concluded.

Chelsea face Southampton on Saturday, still having it all to play for in the Premier League as they look to secure Champions League qualification for next season's tournament.

The Blues will have the chance to mount an impressive second leg comeback in Madrid next week but Ancelotti's side have one leg in the semi-final following their victory.

Tuchel will be hoping for an imporved performance if they are to salvage the tie,

