Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

What Todd Boehly Has Said in the Past About Premier League Amid Chelsea Interest

Todd Boehly and Hansjörg Wyss have confirmed their intention of a consortium backed bid for Chelsea Football Club and the American has already discussed the Premier League in the past.

The pair are 'increasingly confident' of striking a deal with Roman Abramovich to take over ownership of Chelsea.

And Boehly has previously talked about the attraction of owning a Premier League team.

imago1010295044h

Relayed by Mail Sport, Boehly discussed the Premier League.

He told Bloomberg: "One of the great things the Premier League has is that it's on a Saturday morning in America. So you have an uncongested time slot that is now fully dominated by the Premier League.

"When I was growing up 9we had) Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, but certainly I didn't know about Man United, I didn't know about Chelsea, I didn't know about Tottenham.

Read More

"Kids these days are fully aware of what's the best and the Premier League is the best. I continue to believe there is a global opportunity for the best clubs."

imago1004286174h

Boehly owns the LA Dodgers with a group and purchased a 27% stake in the LA Lakers last year but is looking to expand his sporting portfolio as he prepares to launch a bid for Chelsea with Swiss billionaire Wyss.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

A deadline of March 15 has been set for prospective buyers, with the Club still accepting bids as further bids are expected to be made.

It remains to be seen as to whether he will be successful in his attempt to take over Chelsea as the club 'won't rush' into a sale.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010302806h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on 'Passionate' Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich

By Nick Emms2 minutes ago
imago0048174197h
News

Loutfy Mansour 'Not Pursuing' Chelsea Bid to Takeover From Roman Abramovich

By Matt Debono13 minutes ago
imago1005637234h
News

What Petr Cech Told Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Squad at Cobham After Roman Abramovich Decision

By Matt Debono15 minutes ago
imago1010302521h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Very Happy' to Win Every Trophy at Chelsea for Roman Abramovich

By Nick Emms17 minutes ago
imago1010084245h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Burnley

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms36 minutes ago
imago1006517873h
News

Chelsea Team News to Face Burnley: Silva, Chalobah, James & Ziyech Set to Return But Azpilicueta Ruled Out

By Matt Debono46 minutes ago
imago1010318694h
News

Raine Group CEO: Chelsea Won't Rush Sale of Club to Ensure 'Right Owner' Takes Over

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010318694h
News

Report: Wyss and Boehly 'Increasingly Confident' of Deal to Buy Chelsea From Abramovich

By Nick Emms1 hour ago