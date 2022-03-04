What Todd Boehly Has Said in the Past About Premier League Amid Chelsea Interest

Todd Boehly and Hansjörg Wyss have confirmed their intention of a consortium backed bid for Chelsea Football Club and the American has already discussed the Premier League in the past.

The pair are 'increasingly confident' of striking a deal with Roman Abramovich to take over ownership of Chelsea.

And Boehly has previously talked about the attraction of owning a Premier League team.

IMAGO / PA Images

Relayed by Mail Sport, Boehly discussed the Premier League.

He told Bloomberg: "One of the great things the Premier League has is that it's on a Saturday morning in America. So you have an uncongested time slot that is now fully dominated by the Premier League.

"When I was growing up 9we had) Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, but certainly I didn't know about Man United, I didn't know about Chelsea, I didn't know about Tottenham.

"Kids these days are fully aware of what's the best and the Premier League is the best. I continue to believe there is a global opportunity for the best clubs."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Boehly owns the LA Dodgers with a group and purchased a 27% stake in the LA Lakers last year but is looking to expand his sporting portfolio as he prepares to launch a bid for Chelsea with Swiss billionaire Wyss.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

A deadline of March 15 has been set for prospective buyers, with the Club still accepting bids as further bids are expected to be made.

It remains to be seen as to whether he will be successful in his attempt to take over Chelsea as the club 'won't rush' into a sale.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube