When Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic Could Return to Chelsea side From Injury

Thomas Tuchel will be without Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic for Chelsea's clash against Arsenal.

Chelsea host the Gunners in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge, where a win will edge them even closer to a top four finish.

But the Blues have two injury problems. Both Christensen and Kovacic are out with tendon and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Tuchel offered his plans on when the pair could return to the side.

Andreas Christensen

Tuchel is hoping Christensen can return before the end of the Premier League season after he suffered a tendon injury against Manchester City.

"It was better than we feared, the images yesterday (Monday) were much better. We hope he'll be back for one of the two Leicester games.

"It will be a tough one, but the season isn't finished for him hopefully. We have realistic hopes the latest he can come back is Aston Villa."

“He has been crucial in our matches and we missed him for some matches around the Porto game because of a hamstring problem and now it is a tendon problem. He was crucial in a back three because he can play all three positions and he is very calm.

"Don't misjudge that he is calm, because he is a very tough player to play against. He uses his body well; he is very strong in individual duels and he is good on the ball. The back three suits him well and I was impressed with his performances. We were relieved when the images were given and weren't the worst case. The season isn't finished for him and this is very important."

Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic was ruled out of the clash against Arsenal, but Tuchel hopes can return for the FA Cup final against Leicester City on Saturday evening at Wembley.

"He isn't ready for tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Tuchel. “We have to postpone his personal race, it's on to try to make it into the squad for Wembley.

“Kova is a big, big loss with his ability to drive with the ball, his speed on and off the ball. He is such a positive character, a unique player and a genuine fighter. You can always rely on him in training and in the games. He has a big experience despite being still young.

"We really miss him, and he is a good match with both Jorgi and N'Golo in all combinations. So yes, it was a big miss. I can't wait until he is back in full team training. He is making some good steps and I hope he is back after our game with Arsenal.”

