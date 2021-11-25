Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
When Ben Chilwell Could Make Chelsea Return Following ACL Injury

Author:

Ben Chilwell suffered a major blow to his 2021/22 season after sustaining suspected anterior cruciate ligament damage during their 4-0 win against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old jarred his knee and was forced off with around 20 minutes to go. Thomas Tuchel offered an update post-match hoping his injury wasn't too bad, but the bad news was confirmed.

Chilwell underwent scans on Wednesday and could need surgery on his ACL, which is a 'high possibility'

imago1008213197h (1)

He will miss the rest of the year, at least, providing Tuchel with some food for thought over who to replace him with at wing-back with Marcos Alonso the most recognised and obvious option.

When could Chilwell return for Chelsea?

There are two outcomes.

If surgery isn't required, Chilwell could return at some point in 2022 for Chelsea, however the England international will not be rushed back. 

imago1008116738h

If surgery is required, his 2021/22 season will be over with the time on the sidelines expected to be between six and nine months. 

Chelsea will make a decision in the New Year over whether or not Chilwell will undergo surgery. They will allow his injury to naturally to heal until the end of the year before making a long-term decision. 

Tuchel admitted himself before the blow was confirmed that the possibility of Chilwell being sidelined worried him due to his current form.

"It worries me because he was in such a fantastic moment like Reece (James) on the other side. They were in the best shape they could possibly be, so strong, full of confidence and such a lot of quality.”

imago1008211762h (1)
