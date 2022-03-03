Skip to main content
When Chelsea Could Face Middlesbrough in FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Chelsea were handed an FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough, it was confirmed in Thursday's draw.

As the balls were drawn out of the hat, Chelsea were sixth out of the hat. A tie away to Middlesbrough beckons for the Blues in the last eight later this month. 

The Championship side beat Tottenham Hotspur in the previous round, while Thomas Tuchel's men also got the better of Championship opposition, Luton Town, with a 3-2 win at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.

imago1010300931h (1)

From Chesterfield to Plymouth Argyle, to Luton Town, to Middlesbrough, Chelsea have been given favourable ties in the FA Cup as they eye a spot in May's final at Wembley. However, as seen against Spurs, Middlesbrough will be far from a pushover. 

Confirmed Ties

Crystal Palace vs Everton or Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool

Middlesborough vs Chelsea

Read More

Southampton vs Manchester City

But when will/could Chelsea head up north to the Riverside Stadium for the quarter-final tie?

Quarter final ties will be played across the weekend of the Saturday 19 March and Sunday 20 March. 

imago1009567917h

Dates for the ties are yet to be confirmed, with the schedule and broadcast picks for each slot to be revealed in due course. 

Prior to the FA Cup tie, Chelsea will face LOSC Lille in the Champions League away from home on Wednesday 16 March. Once the FA Cup tie is played, the international break will commence. 

So any day is available for the Blues, other than the Friday should a tie be selected for the night game slot. 

Chelsea will hope to play on the Sunday to give themselves as much rest as possible from their trip to France as they eye to confirm their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

