When Chelsea Sale Is Expected to Be Completed as Todd Boehly Signs Purchase Agreement

Todd Boehly is on the verge of completing a takeover of Chelsea after signing the purchase agreement, and now it's been revealed when a deal is set to be finalised.

In the early hours of Saturday morning. after being spotted outside Stamford Bridge on Friday night, Chelsea confirmed they had come to an agreement to sell the club to Todd Boehly and his consortium. 

Boehly was in attendance for the draw against Wolves on Saturday afternoon, but for the third time failed to see a Blues win - one draw and two defeats his record now stands at. 

As the £4.25 billion takeover comes close to completion, Ben Jacobs has now outlined what needs to be done for it to be a done deal.

There are now three steps, they are as follows:

  • The Premier League Owners’ and Directors’ Test
  • Government granting new license to allow for sale
  • Transfer of funds

These are all expected to be completed before the season ends on May 22.

Thomas Tuchel was asked about the takeover and preferred bidder post-match, confirming he has yet to talk to Boehly following the announcement.

"We are positive about it but we need the process to finish otherwise it does not change much in our daily routine."

The Chelsea head coach added: "No I haven't met him (Todd Boehly) yet. It is of course important but out of my hands so I do not know when it will be completed."

