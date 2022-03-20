When Chelsea Will Face Crystal Palace at Wembley in FA Cup Semi Finals

Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley next month, and it has been revealed when the tie will be played.

The draw took place on Sunday evening, seeing the Blues be the home team for the semi-final clash after they beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in the quarters earlier this weekend.

Crystal Palace thumped Everton to set up an all-London affair in the capital next month.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City will face the winners of Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in the other clash.

But when will the ties be played?

The ties will be played on the weekend of the 16th and 17th of April.

The confirmed dates are yet to be confirmed, however it appears likely that Chelsea's tie against Crystal Palace will be played on the Sunday, with the other semi-final meeting taking place on the Saturday should Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest.

This is because the following week, Chelsea play Arsenal in a rearranged league fixture at Stamford Bridge on the Wednesday night. While Liverpool play against Manchester United on the Tuesday night.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has admitted Chelsea are hungry to win a domestic trophy and the FA Cup offers them an excellent chance in doing just that, despite the Blues losing in the final for the previous two seasons.

"We are all so hungry for a domestic title," Mount told BBC Sport after the win over Middlesbrough.

"We need to keep going. It's not been the best run at Wembley, we want to right that wrong. We've had one defeat already this season, we want to win."

