When Chelsea will find out their Champions League fate amid expulsion talks over European Super League

A decision on Chelsea's 2020/21 Champions League future will be decided on Friday over whether they will be thrown out of this season's competition due to the European Super League.

12 clubs including Chelsea all confirmed their backing for the new Super League breakaway league which could start as early as August.

In the process, Chelsea have left the European Club Association and they could now face serious consequences from UEFA as they look for a Champions League alternative.

(Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

Uefa executive committee member Jesper Moller previously revealed he expects Chelsea to be kicked out this week of this season's Champions League after they progressed into the semi-finals along with Manchester City and Real Madrid.

As per the Telegraph, a meeting will take place on Friday to decide how the rest of the 2020/21 competition is decided upon.

What Thomas Tuchel said on the ESL

"I have known about it since yesterday," said Tuchel on the European Super League.

"But, I am here to be in the hardest competition, that is why I came here, this is what I love - to play in the hardest competitions in Europe. That’s what I am at Chelsea.

"As you know, I do not get too involved with the subjects around us, I am a bit sad that the subjects are there now as I was hoping to talk about the Man City game or, more importantly, the Brighton game.

"This is clearly not the case today but as you know, I am part of this club, I trust my club to make the right decisions. I think it is too early to judge everything and it is not my part.

"On my badge at Chelsea it says I have to play my role, everyone has to play their role and mine is to be a coach and to be focused. We have an important game coming up."

