Revealed: When Chelsea will meet with Erling Haaland's representatives to discuss summer transfer

Chelsea will meet with Erling Haaland's representatives in London on Friday to hold a meeting over the Borussia Dortmund forward's future.

Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola and father, Alf-Inge, flew to Spain to speak to both Barcelona and Real Madrid on Thursday to speak to interested clubs about the 20-year-old.

Now they will fly to London on Friday, according to Pepe Gil-Vernet of Mundo Deportivo, and will speak to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City to learn their intentions.

Haaland's camp are taking a 'tour' to scout of potential buyers and Chelsea will be hoping to make a good impression on the pair as a bidding war awaits for the Norwegian this summer.

He has a release clause of €75 million which becomes active next summer, but it has been claimed that Dortmund could be prepared to consider offers in excess of €180 million.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has already told Raiola they don't want to sell Haaland until next summer, wanting to keep him for a further season.

He told Sky Germany: "Yesterday [Wednesday] I spoke to Mino Raiola. We’ve made our intentions very clear."

No decisions have yet been made but the first stages of seeking out clubs' interest has begun for the Haaland camp.

Chelsea have also been linked with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as they eye a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window, and are in 'prime position' to land the 32-year-old on a free transfer.

