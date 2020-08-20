Chelsea are now aware of when they will face their 'big six' counterparts in the upcoming 2020/21 Premier League season after the fixtures for the new season were confirmed.

Frank Lampard's side will have an opening matchday visit of the Amex Stadium after they were handed Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion side on Monday 14 September.

The Blues would have kept a keen eye on when they will face their top-four rivals and potential title challengers following the announcement of the fixtures.

Liverpool are the first up of the big six for Chelsea as the Blues welcome Jurgen Klopp's side in their opening home game of the new season on Saturday 19 September.

Chelsea then wait over a month to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday 24 October, before facing Tottenham Hotspur in west London on Saturday 28 November.

The season is just over three weeks away until it gets underway.

It's another month wait which comes kindly to Lampard's side when they visit Arsenal on Boxing Day, before facing Manchester City at home a week later on Saturday 2 January.

Chelsea will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Jose Mourinho's side on Wednesday 3 February before facing Manchester United at Stamford Bridge at the end of the month on Saturday 27 February.

A trip to Anfield is on the cards for the Blues in the middle of March on Saturday 20 March, before waiting until Saturday 8 May until their next 'big six' opponent when they travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City.

It's back-to-back 'big six' clashes for Lampard's men as they face Arsenal at home four days later on Wednesday 12 May.

All fixtures are subject to change following broadcast selections.

Full fixture list here.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube