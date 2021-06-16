When Chelsea Will Play Their 2021/22 Champions League Fixtures

All the Dates: When Chelsea Will Defend Their Champions League Title During 2021/22 Season
Chelsea will head into the 2021/22 season looking to defend their Champions League crown after being victorious back in May 29.
After conceding just four goals with two managers, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, the latter guided the Blues to the final in Portugal and they came out on top to beat Manchester City one nil. Kai Havertz's 42nd minute goal was enough to seal the club's second European Cup.
Now plans for the 2021/22 season are starting to get underway after the Premier League fixtures were confirmed for the new season, which sees Chelsea begin their campaign against Crystal Palace.
And the schedule for Chelsea's European campaign has also been released with the matchday weeks for the group stages and knockout rounds.
Chelsea have a strong enough side to do it all over again next season, but will they be able to do it? We will find out in September when their defence begins.
The 2021/22 Champions League Schedule
Group Stages
Matchday 1: 14/15 September
Matchday 2: 28/29 September
Matchday 3: 19/20 October
Matchday 4: 2/3 November
Matchday 5: 23/24 November
Matchday 6: 7/8 December
Round of 16
First leg: 15/16 or 22/23 February
Second leg: 8/9 or 15/16 March
Quarter-Finals
First leg: 5/6 April
Second leg: 12/13 April
Semi-Finals
First leg: 26/27 April
Second leg: 3/4 May
Final
Saturday 28 May
Chelsea will also played in the Super Cup on August 11 against Villarreal following the Champions League win on May 29.
They are also set to travel to Japan in December for the FIFA Club World Cup.
