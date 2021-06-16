When Chelsea Will Play Their 2021/22 Champions League Fixtures

Chelsea will head into the 2021/22 season looking to defend their Champions League crown after being victorious back in May 29.

After conceding just four goals with two managers, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, the latter guided the Blues to the final in Portugal and they came out on top to beat Manchester City one nil. Kai Havertz's 42nd minute goal was enough to seal the club's second European Cup.

Now plans for the 2021/22 season are starting to get underway after the Premier League fixtures were confirmed for the new season, which sees Chelsea begin their campaign against Crystal Palace.

EFE/Carlos Garcia/Sipa USA

And the schedule for Chelsea's European campaign has also been released with the matchday weeks for the group stages and knockout rounds.

Chelsea have a strong enough side to do it all over again next season, but will they be able to do it? We will find out in September when their defence begins.

The 2021/22 Champions League Schedule

Group Stages

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

Round of 16

First leg: 15/16 or 22/23 February

Second leg: 8/9 or 15/16 March

Quarter-Finals

First leg: 5/6 April

Second leg: 12/13 April

Semi-Finals

First leg: 26/27 April

Second leg: 3/4 May

Final

Saturday 28 May

Chelsea will also played in the Super Cup on August 11 against Villarreal following the Champions League win on May 29.

They are also set to travel to Japan in December for the FIFA Club World Cup.

