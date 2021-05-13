When Chelsea Will Wear New 2021/22 Home Kit for the First Time

Chelsea will wear their new 2021/22 home kit for the fist time against Leicester City in the FA Cup final, it has been confirmed.

The club released the new strip for next season on Thursday morning (May 13) in partnership with club sponsors Nike and Three UK.

When will Chelsea first wear the new kit?

Chelsea will wear the new 2021/22 home kit for the first time against Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening, the Athletic first revealed.

However no decision has, as yet, been taken on whether they will wear next season's kit for the Champions League final against Manchester City on May 29.

The new kit sports a 'Lyon Blue' colour with 'Opti Yellow' logos.

'Design-wise, the Chelsea 21-22 home kit features an abstract zig-zag and checker all-over print. The Nike and club logos are yellow whilst the 'Three' emblem is white.'

Where can I buy the kit?

The kit is now available to purchase directly from the Chelsea megastore. Click here to view the new kit.

