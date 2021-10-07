When Christian Pulisic Could Make His Chelsea Return Following Ankle Injury

Christian Pulisic will be hoping to return to action later this month following over a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old sustained an ankle problem during the last international break with the USMNT against Honduras, subsequently returning to Chelsea's Cobham training ground on crutches.

Thomas Tuchel had initially hoped he would only miss ten days but the time out has more than tripled, increasing frustrations from all parties involved.

Photo by EFE/Gustavo Amador/Sipa USA

Pulisic is now continue his rehabilitation at Cobham during the October international break, with reports stating Chelsea are using this as the time to speed up his recovery and return to the side.

“Maybe next week, if all goes well," a source told the Sun over when the American may be available for Tuchel.

Last week, Tuchel made an admission on Pulisic's condition: "Not so good," he said.

"There is still a lot of pain that he has to get used to and it's too much to start training with us, so he's still in individual rehabilitation."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

So when could Pulisic return to the side?

Top of the Premier League, Chelsea have five games remaining this month once the international break concludes. League fixtures against Brentford, Norwich City and Newcastle United, as well as cup games against Southampton and Malmo in the Carabao Cup and Champions League, respectively, fill out the October fixture schedule.

Despite it being a 'key week' for Pulisic, it would be unlikely to see the American against Brentford. There is no need for Tuchel to rush him back, to avoid another injury setback.

A return against Malmo in the Champions League, or Southampton in the Carabao Cup could be a more feasible and likely return date for Pulisic.

But first things first, he needs to continue his rehab to put himself in a position to be available for selection, something he hasn't been able to do for over a month.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube