Edouard Mendy is on the verge of completing his transfer to Chelsea this summer from Rennes.

The 28-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract in west London after Frank Lampard confirmed Mendy was undergoing his medical during his pre-Barnsley press conference [Tuesday 22 September].

"Mendy is having a medical as we speak," said Lampard. "Subject to that being okay later on, then he will be a Chelsea player."

He is set to join the Blues for a fee which could rise to £22 million, that'll see him provide Kepa Arrizabalaga with competition in the Chelsea side.

But when could Edouard Mendy make his Chelsea debut?

The Senegalese goalkeeper is expected to sign before Thursday as Lampard confirmed that he will undergo a Covid test on Thursday with the rest of the squad.

"As far as I’m aware, as long as he passes his tests before he travels, he will be tested with us on Thursday collectively as a team and if that is negative then he will be available to play."

That could see Mendy make his Chelsea debut on Saturday evening when the Blues travel to the Hawthorns to face West Brom.

