New Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner found out when they will play at Stamford Bridge for the first time competitively on Thursday morning.

The Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season were announced which sees the Ziyech, Werner and the Blues travel to the south coast on Monday 14 September to face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

They have to wait an extra week before returning home and playing at Stamford Bridge in west London for the first time, competitively, and it doesn't get any harder than Liverpool who will be the visitors on Saturday 19 September.

Credit: Chelsea FC

For Liverpool, they will see their transfer target Werner in action after he made the switch to west London, and it could be the sweetest start for the German if he were to get on the scoresheet against the Reds.

Frank Lampard admitted in his 'Coming Home' series that the duo are 'important signings' for the Blues and revealed the impact he thinks they will have on the side.

"Having been in a transfer ban it made those two signings so important," Lampard said.

"I remember as a player, when the club were bringing players here of a really high level, you would feel the excitement in training, feel the level of training rise at times when the players here would improve alongside the injection of quality."

Chelsea will also be hoping to tie down deals for Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Declan Rice before the season gets underway for the Blues on September 14.

----------

