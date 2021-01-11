When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw and who can Chelsea face?

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Chelsea cruised past Morecambe in the FA Cup third-round on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz.

The Blues have made the fourth-round stage for the 23rd consecutive season and would want to go one better in 2021 after losing out to bitter rivals Arsenal in the final last season.

The draw will be held on Monday 11 January, at 7:10pm [UK]. 

Both the fourth and the fifth-round draws will be made back-to-back to help with fixture scheduling in this crowded season following the coronavirus outbreak. 

The fifth round draw will be held at around 7:23pm [UK].

In the fourth-round draw, the Blues will be ball number 27, with all possible opponents listed below ahead of the Monday tie.

The confirmed ball numbers:

1 Plymouth Argyle
2 Southampton or Shrewsbury Town
3 Chorley
4 Tottenham Hotspur
5 Wolverhampton Wanderers
6 Stockport County or West Ham United
7 AFC Bournemouth
8 Manchester United
9 Swansea City
10 Everton
11 Nottingham Forest
12 Arsenal
13 Barnsley
14 Sheffield United
15 Millwall
16 Doncaster Rovers
17 Leicester City
18 Wycombe Wanderers
19 Crawley Town
20 Burnley
21 Bristol City
22 Fulham
23 Liverpool
24 Brentford
25 Manchester City
26 Luton Town
27 Chelsea
28 Sheffield Wednesday
29 Norwich City
30 Blackpool
31 Brighton & Hove Albion
32 Cheltenham Town 

The fourth-round is due to take place over the weekend of 23/24 January. For teams making it through, the fifth-round is scheduled for the midweek of the week beginning Monday, 8 February.

