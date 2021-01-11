When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw and who can Chelsea face?

Chelsea cruised past Morecambe in the FA Cup third-round on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz.

The Blues have made the fourth-round stage for the 23rd consecutive season and would want to go one better in 2021 after losing out to bitter rivals Arsenal in the final last season.

The draw will be held on Monday 11 January, at 7:10pm [UK].

Both the fourth and the fifth-round draws will be made back-to-back to help with fixture scheduling in this crowded season following the coronavirus outbreak.

The fifth round draw will be held at around 7:23pm [UK].

In the fourth-round draw, the Blues will be ball number 27, with all possible opponents listed below ahead of the Monday tie.

The confirmed ball numbers:

1 Plymouth Argyle

2 Southampton or Shrewsbury Town

3 Chorley

4 Tottenham Hotspur

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers

6 Stockport County or West Ham United

7 AFC Bournemouth

8 Manchester United

9 Swansea City

10 Everton

11 Nottingham Forest

12 Arsenal

13 Barnsley

14 Sheffield United

15 Millwall

16 Doncaster Rovers

17 Leicester City

18 Wycombe Wanderers

19 Crawley Town

20 Burnley

21 Bristol City

22 Fulham

23 Liverpool

24 Brentford

25 Manchester City

26 Luton Town

27 Chelsea

28 Sheffield Wednesday

29 Norwich City

30 Blackpool

31 Brighton & Hove Albion

32 Cheltenham Town

The fourth-round is due to take place over the weekend of 23/24 January. For teams making it through, the fifth-round is scheduled for the midweek of the week beginning Monday, 8 February.

