When Raine Expects Chelsea to Be Sold as 200 Interested Bidders Circle Ahead of March 18 Deadline

The Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of Chelsea, expects a sale could happen by the end of the month, according to reports.

Chelsea have set a deadline of this Friday, March 18, for interested parties to make their official bids to purchase the Football Club after it was listed for sale at the start of the month.

A sale is needed quickly to ease the financial burden on Chelsea, who are currently running under a special licence given to them by the UK Government following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich last week for his ties with the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin.

Several parties have already made their bids, including the consortium led by Todd Boehly. It has also been claimed that the Saudi Media Group have also lodged a formal offer of £2.7 billion.

Now the BBC reports that Raine believes a sale could happen by the end of the month following positive talks with the Government.

For a sale to happen, the preferred bidder has to apply for a new licence from the Government to give the green light for a sale to go through.

Over 200 parties, who will also be subjected to the Premier League's owners' and directors' test, are claimed to be interested in Chelsea.

The Daily Mail report that those interested have been told they must 'supply a proof of funds letter, a full list of advisers, a business plan and a timescale for completion to accompany their offers'.

This is in the hope to quicken the sale process up due to time not being in favour of Chelsea.

