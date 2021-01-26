When Thomas Tuchel could be announced as the new Chelsea boss

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new Chelsea Head Coach following the sacking of Frank Lampard.

Chelsea decided to make a managerial change on Monday after it was confirmed that Lampard had been relieved of his duties in west London.

Five defeats in their last eight league games saw the end of Lampard's tenure, which was a 'very difficult' decision for the club, but based on recent performances and results, they were left with no choice.

A new chapter is set to begin at Chelsea as Tuchel is set to become the new man in charge of the Blues, it has been revealed.

It remains unknown how long Tuchel's deal in west London could be, with conflicting reports of an initial 18 month deal being agreed, whilst a 2.5 year deal has been reported.

But when could Thomas Tuchel be announced and confirmed as the new Head Coach fo Chelsea?

Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea is imminent.

As per various sources including David Ornstein and Nizaar Kinsella, Tuchel's announcement is expected to come on Tuesday.

Chelsea are hoping to confirm prior to their Premier League match against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

